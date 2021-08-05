Advertisement

Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Prosecutors Office confirms police are investigating a death of a 17-year-old in Goshen.

According to police, Goshen medics and officers responded to the 300 block of North 2nd Street on Wednesday afternoon and found the teen unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

The prosecutors office says they are waiting on autopsy results, and the investigation is ongoing.

