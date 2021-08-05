Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Prosecutors Office confirms police are investigating a death of a 17-year-old in Goshen.

According to police, Goshen medics and officers responded to the 300 block of North 2nd Street on Wednesday afternoon and found the teen unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

The prosecutors office says they are waiting on autopsy results, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.