Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Tribal Chairman Matt Wesaw to retire Aug. 14

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Matt Wesaw, who serves as the Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, is set to retire later this month.

And as Wesaw’s time in office winds down, he took a public “parting shot” at our very own Mark Peterson.

Mark was ribbed during Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremonies at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. He was called out for reporting about the time the Governor gifted Wesaw a tie when the chairman showed up for a joint dinner without one.

“Mark and I think have probably a relationship that goes back 13 years, and I so much appreciated his counsel and the conversations that we had,” Wesaw says. “Mark has been more than a news reporter for me. We’ve had good conversations. He’s helped me out a lot, and Mark I just appreciate you.”

And for the record, the chairman did wear a tie to today’s ceremonies, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb did not.

