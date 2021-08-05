Notre Dame announces free admission to 22 different sporting events

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the University of Notre Dame announced for home athletic events - besides football, basketball and hockey - fans can attend free of charge.

There are 22 total sports that fans can attend for free including baseball, lacrosse and soccer.

Associate athletic director Brian Pracht says the university made this move to grow sport and develop young fans.

The first opportunity to attend a Notre Dame sporting event for free will be on August 19 when the Irish women’s soccer team welcomes in Bowling Green to town.

That game will start at 7 PM.

