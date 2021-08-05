Advertisement

Notre Dame announces free admission to 22 different sporting events

Associate athletic director Brian Pracht says the university made this move to grow sport and develop young fans.
Notre Dame celebrates after scoring 26 runs against UConn in the South Bend Regional topping...
Notre Dame celebrates after scoring 26 runs against UConn in the South Bend Regional topping the Huskies 26-3 on June 5, 2021.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the University of Notre Dame announced for home athletic events - besides football, basketball and hockey - fans can attend free of charge.

There are 22 total sports that fans can attend for free including baseball, lacrosse and soccer.

The first opportunity to attend a Notre Dame sporting event for free will be on August 19 when the Irish women’s soccer team welcomes in Bowling Green to town.

That game will start at 7 PM.

