NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Riverfest is back.

The fest is hosted by the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles.

It’s split into two areas: The Riverfront Park in downtown Niles and Plym Park by the YMCA.

It starts Thursday with music, food and crafts, and runs until August 8.

