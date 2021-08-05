Michael Bolton to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in December

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Grammy winning artist Michael Bolton is scheduled to perform a concert at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Dec. 11.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by Grammy winning artist Michael Bolton at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Saturday, December 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $99, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com beginning on Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter and Humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities.

Recently announced, Michael is Executive Producer and host, along with Zooey Deschanel, of The Celebrity Dating Game, which premiered primetime on ABC June 14, 2021. The reboot of the beloved gameshow is a wry wink at modern dating featuring three contestants hoping to win a date with a celebrity guest. Michael will offer musical clues to help the contestants guess the mystery celebrity’s identity.

Celebrating 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton’s most recent release A SYMPHONY OF HITS, a #1 album on the Billboard Classical Chart, is a collection of his favorite Greatest Hits newly arranged and recorded with a full symphony orchestra. To date, Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top 10, with nine No. 1 singles.

In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won 2 Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), 6 American Music Awards, 3 Emmy nominations and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, 9 Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bolton has written with some of the greatest and most diverse talent of our time, including Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and David Foster. Bolton’s songs have been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Kenny Rogers and Marc Anthony. Michael has performed with legacies such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Renee Fleming and BB King.

Michael became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy nominated video, “Captain Jack Sparrow” that launched on Saturday Night Live and has racked up more than 220 million views on YouTube. He earned another Emmy nod for his collaborations with the Screen Junkies popular channel “Honest Trailers.” He executive produced and starred in the Netflix show Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Special which has become a seasonal cult classic.

Michael’s songs and performances have been featured in numerous television and film soundtracks, including the Oscar-nominated theme song “Go the Distance” from Walt Disney’s blockbuster animated film Hercules and the recent Russell Crowe film Fathers & Daughters which has become a favored wedding song and part of several viral videos. He also executive produced the documentary Terror at Home addressing Domestic Violence in America, and was Emmy-nominated for writing the title song “Tears of The Angels.” Michael also produced a feature-length documentary, American Dream: Detroit, which is his love letter to the Motorcity.

More information about Michael Bolton is available at: www.michaelbolton.com.

Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center is available at: www.fourwindscasino.com/events.

Reservations and Information To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for its more than 5,900 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of businesses via Mno-Bmadsen, its non-gaming investment enterprise. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a modern, multi-use facility that is located adjacent to the casino floor, at 11111 Wilson Road. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000-sq. ft. event center is often reconfigured to host large meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.