ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart legend Tom Kurth has died, He was 85-years-old.

Kurth was the head coach of Elkhart Central from 1972 to 2001. He led to the Blue Blazers to two football state titles and one IHSAA track championship.

Sad day for Elkhart and for our football program with the passing of Coach Tom Kurth. Everything that Elkhart football is and has become is due to Coach Kurth and the long lasting relationships he fostered over so many years. Rest in peace Coach! pic.twitter.com/aAm9WaQ9iW — Elkhart High School Football (@ElkhartLionsFB) August 4, 2021

Back in 2017, Kurth was honored with the existing Elkhart Central athletic complex renamed the Tom Kurth Field House.

It was an honor and a privilege to have been able to get to know Coach Kurth during the short time we have lived in Elkhart. You will not find a human being who cares more about this community and its children than Coach Kurth. Rest in peace! https://t.co/Or1XCc1h8l — Coach Shattuck (@coachshattuck) August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.