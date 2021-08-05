Keith Kinder’s first class at Mishawaka gets ready for senior season

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Cavemen are continuing to get ready for football season during this first week of high school practice.

This year marks Keith Kinder’s fourth year as head coach.

He’s had success with his senior class, winning three straight sectionals.

“When they hired him, I was like, ‘Coach Kinder who is this guy?’” quarterback Justin Fisher said. “Then I came in and since the start Coach Kinder and I have had a special relationship. So it’s been fun and I’m planning on having another good season.”

Now in his final year with his very first class, Kinder and the Cavemen want to leave it all out on the field.

“I think about it a lot,” Kinder said. “For these groups now, I’m the only head coach that they’ve had and that’s the first time that this can be said. It’s a lot of fun with this group. We’ve kind of gone through some ups and downs together. I’m excited to see what this senior class can put together this fall.”

Mishawaka will kick off their season visiting Marian on August 20.

Be sure to stick with 16 News Now on air and online as we get you ready for the high school season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.