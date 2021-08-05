First Alert Forecast: Humidity and Rain Chances Return by The Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Warm and comfortable. Lower humidity sticks around for one more day before the higher dewpoints move in. Highs into the middle 80s with a few high clouds later in the day and a light breeze out of the South. High of 85.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cooling off but remaining mild with lows staying in the lower 60s. A few clouds sticking around but becoming muggy by morning. Low of 63.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds as a front moves our way on Friday. The humidity will be on the increase. Highs reach the lower 80s while the heat index may be in the upper 80s during the afternoon. A chance of isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 83.

SATURDAY: Highs heading into the upper 80s and feeling like the lower to middle 90s throughout the day with higher humidity. A mixture of sun and clouds and a few chances for some scattered storms throughout the day. High of 87.

LONG RANGE: Highs from Sunday through the middle of next week approach or may exceed 90. The humidity will remain high and the heat index could push the triple digits. The heat and humidity are sticking around into next week with isolated storm chances also possible heading through next week. These changes are coming so make sure you keep checking back for the latest details!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 4th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 84

Wednesday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.