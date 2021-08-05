Family loses everything in a devastating fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, we’re learning more about a fire in Syracuse and we’re hearing from a man who lived at the home and says he has lost everything.

The man I spoke says he had four other people living in the home, including three children, but thankfully no one was home when this house went up in flames.

Voice of Kyle Najacht, Fire destroyed his home

“She’s like ‘You’re not going nowhere your house is on fire, like it’s in flames’ I was like ‘What?’'” Kyle Najacht says.

Najacht says he has lost everything in this fire that happened on Monday just after 12pm at 511 North Boston Street in Syracuse. He says it started on a microwave stand and spread throughout the home, taking everything from him and his family.

“It’s just been one, one rough year.”

Another tragic loss after the loss of a daughter just four months ago in a deadly accident

“I got in a major car accident, I hit a semi head on. I lost my two-month-old daughter and Gabrielle was also in that accident. I died three times on the scene. I was unresponsive and they air-lifted me to Fort Wayne Regional and they did not know if I was going to make it. They thought they were going to have to amputate my leg and my arm and I got traumatic brain damage out of it,” Najacht says.

He made it through that, but grieves the loss of his daughter. Now another loss but thankfully no loss of life in this fire. The American Red Cross stepped into get Kyle and his family a hotel room, but he says he needs clothes and he needs a new place for him and his family to call home.

“I have two of my daughters right now full-time, and we’re living in the Shamrock Hotel, a single king-sized bed in one room. It’s just not big enough.”

