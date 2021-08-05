Advertisement

Companies working to expand internet access

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Two companies are teaming up to help expand broadband access in Indiana.

Digital Crossroads and Vivacity Networks are working together to create the Digital Crossroad Fiber Network.

A plan that, once completed, will activate the fiber conduit that is part of the Indiana Toll Road.

This means bringing high-speed internet access to more places across the state.

“We’re just scratching the surface on what it can do today,” says the CEO of Vivacity Scott Bergs.

“Over the next decades the people in this region are gonna see the benefits just continue to grow, as more technology providers are gonna be located here, but more importantly those technologies are gonna support existing industries like agriculture, like manufacturing, like our education system, like our healthcare systems. So a very, very long term, core structure investment that’s gonna be a long-term benefit for everybody in this area.”

The companies say the project will also create new economic opportunities for our region.

