Changes coming to Hoosier Lottery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all Powerball fans!

Hoosiers now have an additional day to play and a new way to win.

Drawings will now be held three days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

And there’s a new feature called “double play.”

Our own Lauren Moss recently spoke with executive director Sarah Taylor about the changes.

“Powerball players will have less time to wait in-between drawings which helps keep momentum between jackpots, more days to play and more ways to customize their play,” Taylor says.

And by the way, if you’re feeling lucky, Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, so good luck!

