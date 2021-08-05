Bristol man found guilty of murdering uncle

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New information on a story we’ve been following from the beginning.

A Bristol man has been found guilty of murdering his uncle.

31-year-old Charles Bussard was convicted at the end of a 3-day jury trial.

He killed 45-year-old Byron Bussard in 2015 and called police to admit to the murder in 2020.

The Goshen News reports the jury deliberated for under an hour before reaching their decision Thursday night.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 9.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.