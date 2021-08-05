BLM-South Bend meets with police review board director

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Black Lives Matter - South Bend hosted a virtual meeting with the Community Police Review Board’s New Director Joshua Reynolds.

During the Q & A, Reynolds said he is currently focused on community outreach.

He was asked how many complaints were filed against the South Bend Police Department in the last year.

While Reynolds did not know this information, Mayor James Mueller said out of the 96,000 calls that officers responded to, there were only 36 complaints.

Reynolds was also asked about his credibility since he was suspended at least six times as an officer with the Indianapolis Police Department.

“If we are going to talk about the restorative justice process and what that looks like, we have somebody that can stand back and say, ‘I made mistakes.’ I take responsibility for that. I have worked on becoming a better person. I have not hid from any of that. As I’ve mentioned in my statement, I feel that there are several of those that were attributed to retaliation for my reporting officers and supervisors for their misconduct,” Reynolds said.

The South Bend Common Council is currently reviewing applications for the board.

While Reynolds was hired by City Clerk Dawn Jones, the council is now considering a bill that would allow the mayor’s office to have more authority moving forward.

