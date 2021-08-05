Best. Baseball Game. Ever. happening at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s baseball night in South Bend.

Four Winds Field is hosting its “Best. Baseball Game. Ever.” event tonight.

This is part of South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” event, which is a weeklong festival celebrating different aspects of our community.

The South Bend Cubs are playing against the Peoria Chiefs tonight.

They are giving away over 1,000 tickets to local healthcare workers to say thank you for everything they have done over the past year and a half.

There will be games, good food, and an opportunity to win a hot air balloon ride.

“You know earlier we had Teacher Appreciation Night. We donated tickets to teachers and discounted tickets to our military veterans. It’s all about focusing on the community,” says Chris Hagstrom-Jones. ”Yes, we’ve lost money during COVID. A lot of people have. When you think about revenues versus community efforts, the community efforts will weigh heavier every single time. That’s part of our goal is to be community focused, be good community partners and take care of those who take care of us.”

