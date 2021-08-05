59th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival gets underway

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The 59th annual Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival is underway.

There are more than a hundred vendors, over a dozen food trucks, and live music.

You can watch wood carving demonstrations, try your hand at throwing a tomahawk, and watch blacksmiths work.

The annual festival has something for everyone, and it’s nationally recognized.

“It’s just fantastic, there’s so much to do here,” said Cami Mechling, the festival organizer. “We have our shops, the Round Barn Theater, they’ll be performing a couple times a day. It’s just a different kind of festival.”

The festival is located at 1600 W. Market Street in Nappanee.

Hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is cash only at the gate. The prices are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and kids 13-17. Active military members and kids 12 and under are free.

