Wednesdays Child: Darius loves all kinds of animals

Mich. (WNDU) - Foster teenagers need a stable and safe place to live. And there are children with special needs who require extra guidance and support.

Darius is a 16-year-old from Michigan. His story was shared by Grant Me Hope, a nonprofit that seeks placement for foster children in need of adoption.

Loving and helpful, Darius is young man full of compassion for others. He’s great with animals and will help with pets and livestock.

“I like dogs and cats and birds and chickens and all this. I like tigers. I like eagles,” said Darius. “I like pigs. I like cows. I like bulls.”

Darius has some special needs and does very well in school with the appropriate support. He just needs someone to be his advocate and offer a little extra guidance and support.

“I love school. I like a lot of school. I learn a lot at school,” said Darius.

As for his free time, Darius loves to play with Star Wars and Angry Bird toys. He enjoys taking walks and listening to his favorite music.

“I listen to Drake,” said Darius. “I like to draw.”

Darius has been in foster care for eight years.

If you would like to learn more about Darius, click here for information from Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

