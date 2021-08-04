Advertisement

Wednesdays Child: Darius loves all kinds of animals

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - Foster teenagers need a stable and safe place to live. And there are children with special needs who require extra guidance and support.

Darius is a 16-year-old from Michigan. His story was shared by Grant Me Hope, a nonprofit that seeks placement for foster children in need of adoption.

Loving and helpful, Darius is young man full of compassion for others. He’s great with animals and will help with pets and livestock.

“I like dogs and cats and birds and chickens and all this. I like tigers. I like eagles,” said Darius. “I like pigs. I like cows. I like bulls.”

Darius has some special needs and does very well in school with the appropriate support. He just needs someone to be his advocate and offer a little extra guidance and support.

“I love school. I like a lot of school. I learn a lot at school,” said Darius.

As for his free time, Darius loves to play with Star Wars and Angry Bird toys. He enjoys taking walks and listening to his favorite music.

“I listen to Drake,” said Darius. “I like to draw.”

Darius has been in foster care for eight years.

If you would like to learn more about Darius, click here for information from Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

Darius | GrantMehope

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

This is the start of a race that will take more than 150 teams of two around South Bend and...
Urban Adventure Games participants take off at Howard Park
For the first time, all 911 calls from the fairgrounds will come here instead of the county...
New technology helps incident response team keep Elkhart Co. 4-H Fair safe
The money raised from the raffle goes to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, which supports...
REAL Services holds annual REAL Big Raffle
Wearing bright colors and a positive attitude to match, Selena wants a new family and a fresh...
Wednesday’s Child: Selena’s got style