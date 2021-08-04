Advertisement

Stewart leads US to semis with 79-55 win over Australia

United States's Jewell Loyd (4) celebrates with teammate Breanna Stewart, right, at the end of...
United States's Jewell Loyd (4) celebrates with teammate Breanna Stewart, right, at the end of a women's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Americans will face Serbia on Friday in the women’s semifinals looking to advance to their seventh consecutive gold medal basketball game.

The Serbians, who won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games, rallied to beat China 77-70 in the quarterfinals.

For the first time since getting together about three weeks ago the U.S. looked like the dominant team that’s won the last six gold medals and 53 consecutive games in the Olympics.

8/4/2021 4:12:36 AM (GMT -4:00)

