South Bend Police arrest man for tool thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man earlier this week for stealing from several local businesses.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Moreau Court back on Aug. 2 for reports of a burglary. Upon arriving, they learned a business had tools and a trailer stolen.

Officers were able to locate the trailer in a field near Nimtz Parkway, as well as two individuals. The trailer and several other stolen items were recovered and returned to various businesses in the area.

Larry Davis was arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail for theft and on a warrant for invasion of privacy. The other individual was released.

