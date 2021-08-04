South Bend Cubs hang on to nail-biting 5-4 victory over Peoria

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - South Bend (34-44) gave up the first run of the game but a five-run fifth catapulted the Cubs to a 5-4 win in the series opener and first game of the year vs. the Peoria Chiefs (30-49).

Ryan Jensen got the start for the Cubs but the former first round pick from 2019 only made it 3.2 innings as long at-bats, three walks, and four strikeouts led to his pitch count reaching 87 in the fourth when he was pulled. That said, Jensen has still only allowed more than one earned run in one start since the beginning of July.

Harrison Wenson grounded into a double play in the fifth inning that scored Jake Slaughter and tied the game 1-1. The play cleared the bases and with two outs the Cubs bats got oh so hot. Josue Huma doubled down in the count 0-and-2 and two pitches later D.J. Artis delivered a two-run blast to right give the Cubs a 3-1 lead. A walk, an error and another walk loaded the bases and Bryce Ball ripped a clutch two-out, two-RBI single down the line in right. Six batters reached in a row with two outs and the Cubs scored five in the inning.

Peoria chipped away with RBI singles from Tyler Reichenborn and Masyn Winn in the sixth and seventh inning to make it 5-3 Cubs.

An RBI groundout from Francisco Hernandez in the ninth made it a one-run game and with the bases loaded Hunter Bigge got Reichenborn to pop out to second base to end the ballgame. The win put an end to the Cubs four-game losing streak and extended Peoria’s losing streak to five games.

Cubs Notables: Jake Slaughter (2-3, R, BB, 2B) stayed red hot, Bryce Ball (1-4, 2 RBI) had his second straight multi-RBI game and D.J. Artis (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) launched the lone homer of the game.

Next Up: Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 5.02 ERA) is set to make his Cubs farm system debut against Connor Lunn (4-5, 4.31 ERA) of Peoria. First pitch is once again set for 7:05 p.m. ET.