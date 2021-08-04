Return of Heat & Humidity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT & HUMIDITY SLOWLY RETURNS... It’s still pretty nice out there with what I would call moderately-low humidity. Of course, if you work outdoors, you could still work up a pretty good sweat. We will continue to slowly turn warmer and more humid, and by Sunday through next Wednesday it will be hot and rather oppressive. With the return of humidity, we will also see some chances for a shower or thunderstorm. Most days, they will be scattered, meaning most areas stay dry, but a couple of the days may end up with more widespread rain. And I hate to say it, but many areas could now use a good soaking again...

Tonight: Mostly clear and rather comfortable. Low: 59, Wind: Calm

Thursday: Good deal of sunshine and a bit more humid. High: 85, Wind: SW 6-12

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 83

