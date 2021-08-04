Advertisement

Return of Heat & Humidity

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT & HUMIDITY SLOWLY RETURNS... It’s still pretty nice out there with what I would call moderately-low humidity. Of course, if you work outdoors, you could still work up a pretty good sweat. We will continue to slowly turn warmer and more humid, and by Sunday through next Wednesday it will be hot and rather oppressive. With the return of humidity, we will also see some chances for a shower or thunderstorm. Most days, they will be scattered, meaning most areas stay dry, but a couple of the days may end up with more widespread rain. And I hate to say it, but many areas could now use a good soaking again...

Tonight: Mostly clear and rather comfortable. Low: 59, Wind: Calm

Thursday: Good deal of sunshine and a bit more humid. High: 85, Wind: SW 6-12

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 83

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Mercury climbing the next few days
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
SLOW Return of the Heat
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast