Rep. Jackie Walorski weighs in on infrastructure bill

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Senate action on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has slowed as lawmakers negotiate over more than 250 proposed amendments to the legislation.

During a visit to Goshen, Representative Jackie Walorski predicted more of the same when the legislation hits the House.

“She won’t pass that bill on the House floor without the reauthorization of every single thing the Democrats want in this country, so you could see things in there that half the nation doesn’t even support,” Walorski said.

“You could see critical race theory, you could see open borders, you could see more trillions of dollars going to, you know, green energy and AOC’s want list.”

The infrastructure package is expected to be considered by the house sometime this fall.

