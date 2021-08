ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Quince Road will be closed between State Road 2 and Edison Road Wednesday.

Crews will be clearing trees along that roadway to get ready for road work planned in the area.

Access to Country Club Greens Subdivision will be from Edison Road. Access to the Ritschard Addition will be from State Road 2.

