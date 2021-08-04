Miguel Cabrera’s 498th homer helps Tigers top Red Sox 4-2

DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time. The Red Sox have lost a season-high five straight games, including an 0-4 start to a 10-game road trip. Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances. Garrett Richards took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

