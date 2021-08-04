Mandatory masks beginning on Friday at Beacon Health System

(WNDU) - With the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise, masks are coming back to some places in Michiana.

That includes the Beacon Health System, where all people on their property will be required to mask up beginning Friday, Aug. 6, regardless of vaccination status.

The health system says the decision was based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant. Paper, 3-ply masks are recommended, as they have proven to be more effective than cloth masks, bandanas, or gaiters.

There is no timetable on how long this mandate will last.

