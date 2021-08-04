Advertisement

Mandatory masks beginning on Friday at Beacon Health System

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - With the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise, masks are coming back to some places in Michiana.

That includes the Beacon Health System, where all people on their property will be required to mask up beginning Friday, Aug. 6, regardless of vaccination status.

The health system says the decision was based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant. Paper, 3-ply masks are recommended, as they have proven to be more effective than cloth masks, bandanas, or gaiters.

There is no timetable on how long this mandate will last.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Return of Heat & Humidity
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The corporation's goal is to make the year as normal as possible for as long as possible.
Knox school officials to keep masks optional for start of school year
David Voelkert is charged with molesting a child under 14-years-old who was a member of his...
Man charged with child molestation