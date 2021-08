ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan man has been arrested on two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County.

David Voelkert is charged with molesting a child under 14-years-old who was a member of his family.

This happened between Jan. 2010 and Dec. 2016.

Voelkert is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail.

