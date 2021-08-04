Local police departments, residents celebrate National Night Out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, police departments across the country celebrated National Night Out.

It is an event that promotes positive police-community partnerships.

Hundreds of people celebrated here locally.

16 News Now checked out the events held at the South Bend Police Department and Merrifield Park in Mishawaka.

Officers said it was a great experience, and an opportunity to have productive and meaningful conversations.

They said it is important to work together to find solutions.

“For me, it’s a great experience. I love meeting new people. I like having some of those tough conversations. It might occur right out here in the parking lot, that’s okay. We are good with that. I just want a safer community and safer city...From my experience over the years of doing this event, we see everything from little kids who have been scared of police officers who come with their parents and interact with the officers and leave here with a positive experience that helps down the road...,” said Keenan Lane, officer with the South Bend Police Department.

“And be able to mingle with police officers, city officials. It’s all about communication and build up that relationship, to let them know we are here. We care about their opinions and feelings,” said Lieutenant Tim Williams with the Mishawaka Police Department.

“It’s fun. You get up close. You can ask questions you might have. You can address fears you might have. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come out and show support for people who have your back when things go south,” said attendee Richard Howard.

Benton Harbor and St. Joe Michigan also had events.

