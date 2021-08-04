Advertisement

Local police departments, residents celebrate National Night Out

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, police departments across the country celebrated National Night Out.

It is an event that promotes positive police-community partnerships.

Hundreds of people celebrated here locally.

16 News Now checked out the events held at the South Bend Police Department and Merrifield Park in Mishawaka.

Officers said it was a great experience, and an opportunity to have productive and meaningful conversations.

They said it is important to work together to find solutions.

“For me, it’s a great experience. I love meeting new people. I like having some of those tough conversations. It might occur right out here in the parking lot, that’s okay. We are good with that. I just want a safer community and safer city...From my experience over the years of doing this event, we see everything from little kids who have been scared of police officers who come with their parents and interact with the officers and leave here with a positive experience that helps down the road...,” said Keenan Lane, officer with the South Bend Police Department.

“And be able to mingle with police officers, city officials. It’s all about communication and build up that relationship, to let them know we are here. We care about their opinions and feelings,” said Lieutenant Tim Williams with the Mishawaka Police Department.

“It’s fun. You get up close. You can ask questions you might have. You can address fears you might have. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come out and show support for people who have your back when things go south,” said attendee Richard Howard.

Benton Harbor and St. Joe Michigan also had events.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back

Latest News

Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
SLOW Return of the Heat
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
One city commissioner had questions as to why they haven’t opened their doors for medical...
Benton Harbor planning commission hears proposals for 2 marijuana facilities