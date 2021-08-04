Knox school officials to keep masks optional for start of school year

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - The Knox Community School Corporation won’t be requiring masks this year.

That’s according to our reporting partners at WKVI. The corporation’s goal is to make the year as normal as possible for as long as possible.

Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart says until changes are deemed necessary, like a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, they’re going full steam ahead and keeping masks optional.

The first day of school is tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.