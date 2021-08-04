Johntu Reed Jr. has big expectations for senior season at Jimtown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football practice is underway in Indiana, and one Jimtown Jimmies senior has some big expectations for himself this season.

Jimtown running back Johntu Reed Jr. was a star during the Jimmies 7-4 2020 season.

“We talk about the Gold standard and the L is leadership,” Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said. “[Reed] provides that. Kids will look up to him from freshman on up on the field, obviously, but also off the field. He’s an incredible student. He has an incredible attitude. He’s exactly who you want leading your program.’

Reed was named first-team All-NIC, and also earned state honors being named a first-team all-state junior in 3A.

Even after an impressive 2020 season, Reed wants to raise the bar even higher for himself in 2021.

“Try to hit at least 25-30 touchdowns this season and have breaking rushing and receiving numbers, and all-purpose numbers, actually,” Reed said. “Just win state, obviously.”

There are just 17 days until Reed hits the field for the Jimmies when Jimtown takes on NorthWood in the season opener on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.