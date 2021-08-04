How to workout like an Olympian

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Olympics continue in Tokyo, have you wondered what it’s like to work out like an athlete?

We got a little glimpse on 16 Morning News Now.

Anytime Fitness in Mishawaka showed us some simple exercises you can do in the comfort of your home.

The workouts focus on arm strength for swimming, leg strength for running and ab strength for gymnastics.

“While you’re watching the Olympics tonight, maybe set a goal,” said Christina Monroe, manager at Anytime Fitness. “Every time they say, ‘team USA’, you do ten squats. Or every time they say the name of the US athlete that’s competing right then, you do five lunges on each leg.”

Workout like a Runner:

Squats – 3 sets of 8-10

Walking Lunges – 3 sets of 10

Step Ups – 3 sets of 10

Workout like a Swimmer:

Arnold Press – 3 sets of 10-12

Bent over Row – 3 sets of 10-12

Tri cep Kickback – 3 sets of 12

Workout like a Gymnast:

V-Ups – 3 sets of 10

Push Ups – 3 sets of 10

Leg Lifts – 3 sets of 10

