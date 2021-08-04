Hit-and-run suspect in jail
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who entered a guilty plea agreement for a hit-and-run that severely injured a South Bend man is in jail.
46-year-old Chana Medina is behind bars after a bench warrant was issued by the court because she didn’t comply with a court order.
Police say last July, Medina rear-ended Barry Hutter, who was on his motorcycle by Mishawaka High School.
The crash left Hutter with serious injuries, including a broken back and neck and brain injuries.
Medina then left the scene of the crash.
Her sentence hearing is scheduled for August 10.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.