Hit-and-run suspect in jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who entered a guilty plea agreement for a hit-and-run that severely injured a South Bend man is in jail.

46-year-old Chana Medina is behind bars after a bench warrant was issued by the court because she didn’t comply with a court order.

Police say last July, Medina rear-ended Barry Hutter, who was on his motorcycle by Mishawaka High School.

The crash left Hutter with serious injuries, including a broken back and neck and brain injuries.

Medina then left the scene of the crash.

Her sentence hearing is scheduled for August 10.

