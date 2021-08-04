First Alert Forecast: Warm and Comfortable Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Warm and comfortable. Highs reaching back into the lower 80s with a few high clouds later in the day. The humidity continues to remain low. A nice day at the beach and a great evening for some South Bend Cubs baseball! High of 83.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures falling through the 80s and into the 70s during the Cubs game tonight. Skies clearing late and some patchy fog possible by morning. Low of 59.

THURSDAY: Another warm and sunny day. Very comfortable with the humidity remaining low again. Few highs clouds during the afternoon but then we watch clouds increase overnight and into Friday. High of 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an increase in humidity. Highs reach into the lower 80s. With the increase in humidity, we will see the heat index begin to rise through the weekend. A few scattered showers during the day with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High of 83.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures continue to warm with highs reaching the upper 80s over the weekend and a heat index making it fee even warmer. Middle 90s is what it may feel like by Sunday. A chance for some afternoon isolated storms each day. These rain chances, warm and humid temperatures continue into next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 81

Tuesday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.