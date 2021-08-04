Fact vs. fiction: Doctors say Covid vaccine safe for teens

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County doctors join health professionals nationwide, urging parents to have eligible adolescents get the Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, the county’s health department and Spectrum Health Lakeland held a Facebook Live Q&A for parents to address common questions and misconceptions about the vaccine.

“It’s about trying to keep the kids in school without interrupting, and the vaccine is really going to be the best way,” remarked Dr. Rex Cabaltica, M.D./M.P.H., Medical Director at the Berrien County Health Department.

Are there long-term side effects after getting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

“We have lots of data from many different vaccines, including this vaccine, there historically have been no long-term side effects from a vaccine that were not discovered in the first 2 to 8 weeks,” explained Dr. Anne Dudley, D.O., Spectrum Health Lakeland Pediatrician.

Will the Pfizer vaccine change my child’s DNA? No.

Dr. Dudley along with the CDC stress DNA won’t be altered. mRNA vaccines, which include Pfizer and Moderna, use mRNA - a messenger - to tell cells to make antibodies. Then the mRNA goes away.

What about myocarditis?

While chances are low, Dr. Dudley says the case of heart inflammation happening has been highest for boys ages 12 to 15, about 65 instances per one million doses given . And it’s around 10 cases for the same group of girls per million.

“This is a really small number compared to the really high risk of getting myocarditis from other viruses, including Covid-19,” Dudley said.

She added that cases of post-vaccine myocarditis in those children have all been resolved within a few days - usually with anti-inflammatory medicine.

What if my child has a drug allergy?

“If you have any hesitancy, any questions, please ask your physician. They know your history best, and they can make that individual decision with you,” Dr. Cabaltica said.

Do children need the vaccine if they have natural immunity after recovering from Covid-19?

Dr. Cabaltica: “We’re waiting from guidance from the CDC to say - they see the whole picture across the United States. They’ll have the power to be able to look at the data...”

Dr. Dudley: “Dr. Cabaltica, I think you would also agree that the risk - taking a risk and hoping you get natural immunity is so high and is such a gamble compared to the vaccine.”

When can my younger child get vaccinated?

Cabaltica predicts an emergency use authorization will happen in the next couple months for kids ages 5 to 11.

