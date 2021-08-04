Elkhart building damaged in morning fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An early-morning fire damages a building in Elkhart.

It happened at a local factory building around 7 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart Fire Department.

Firefighters found a paint booth on fire when they arrived.

Thankfully, the fire was quickly brought under control, and it didn’t spread to other parts of the factory.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.