Drews leads with 21 points, short-handed US advances to women’s volleyball semifinals

TOKYO (AP) - The United States women’s volleyball team is back in the semifinals after a win over the Dominican Republic.

The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to win 25-11, 25-20, 25-19.

Elkhart native and Penn grad Annie Drews led Team USA with 21 points.

The U.S. will play Serbia on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game in a rematch of a semifinal the Americans lost five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

8/4/2021 10:56:51 AM (GMT -4:00)