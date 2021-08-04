Advertisement

Drews leads with 21 points, short-handed US advances to women’s volleyball semifinals

United States' Andrea Drews during the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between Dominican...
United States' Andrea Drews during the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between Dominican Republic and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Associated Press and Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States women’s volleyball team is back in the semifinals after a win over the Dominican Republic.

The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to win 25-11, 25-20, 25-19.

Elkhart native and Penn grad Annie Drews led Team USA with 21 points.

The U.S. will play Serbia on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game in a rematch of a semifinal the Americans lost five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/4/2021 10:56:51 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

United States's Jewell Loyd (4) celebrates with teammate Breanna Stewart, right, at the end of...
Stewart leads US to semis with 79-55 win over Australia
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Football home opener to air exclusively on Peacock
United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the...
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles
A look at Four Winds Field on August 3, 2021.
South Bend Cubs hang on to nail-biting 5-4 victory over Peoria