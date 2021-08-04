Christ Child Clothing Center opening for the season

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A back to school clothing center in Mishawaka is opening for the season to help area families in need.

The Christ Child Clothing Center has several brand new items available for kids and infants free of charge. Parents just need to get a referral from one of over 30 agencies in St. Joseph County. A complete list of Referral Agencies can be found at www.christchildsb.org.

Christ Child Society has been around for 74 years and all of their fundraising profit is spent on clothing and educational materials.

This year, there are some protocols in place due to COVID-19 concerns. Clients are asked to wait in their car until they are brought into the building in small group. All clients are also being asked to wear a mask once inside.

The Clothing Center will be open every Wednesday until mid-December, as well as five Sunday afternoons and eight Thursday evenings. They expect to provide clothing for nearly 4,000 children in St. Joseph County this year.

