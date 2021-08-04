Advertisement

Cease blanks Royals for 6 innings, White Sox win 7-1

Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) talks with catcher Seby Zavala on the mound...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) talks with catcher Seby Zavala on the mound during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Tuesday night. Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had dropped three of four at fourth-place Kansas City last week. Cease walked two and threw 103 pitches, allowing only Edward Olivares’ leadoff single in the third inning, to nab his first win since June 30. Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

