Car damages multiple vehicles in South Bend
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car damages multiple vehicles in South Bend.
While you can’t see the damaged cars, you can see the torn-up lawn where the accident happened.
Police say just before 3 Wednesday morning, a Ford Econoline was headed east on Bonds Avenue, approaching Goodland Avenue.
The car veered to the left and collided with a parked car.
Then, the Ford hit a parked pickup truck.
The driver walked away from the scene before police arrived.
