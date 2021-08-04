SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car damages multiple vehicles in South Bend.

While you can’t see the damaged cars, you can see the torn-up lawn where the accident happened.

Police say just before 3 Wednesday morning, a Ford Econoline was headed east on Bonds Avenue, approaching Goodland Avenue.

The car veered to the left and collided with a parked car.

Then, the Ford hit a parked pickup truck.

The driver walked away from the scene before police arrived.

