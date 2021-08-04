Advertisement

Basketball coach revives kid who collapsed on the court

By WHDH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ashley Kepaa, a 7th grade basketball coach, made the play of the game when a player collapsed on the court.

She’s now being hailed a hero for saving the boy’s life.

“We had a child just end up going unresponsive. He collapsed … at some point stopped breathing,” Kepaa said. “We jumped in, did some CPR, used the AED (automated external defibrillator) and kind of brought him back, which was awesome.”

She has been trained in CPR since she was 14 years old and does CPR and defibrillator training every year.

Kepaa said she has never had to use the life-saving techniques before.

“I have a 5 year old, so I just would want someone to do something for my child,” she said.

The player was revived and taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Kepaa met the boy’s parents the next day.

“I’m just praying for the family every day that ... he maintains health,” she said.

Kepaa said that although it was scary, she would do it again.

She encourages everyone to learn CPR.

“It doesn’t take much time for you to learn the basics and you could potentially save someone’s life,” Kepaa said.

The National CPR Foundation offers CPR, AED and First Aid Certifications online.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Return of Heat & Humidity
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Mandatory masks beginning on Friday at Beacon Health System
The corporation's goal is to make the year as normal as possible for as long as possible.
Knox school officials to keep masks optional for start of school year
David Voelkert is charged with molesting a child under 14-years-old who was a member of his...
Man charged with child molestation