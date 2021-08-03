Advertisement

Voting for St. Joseph City Commissioner underway

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph residents are headed to the polls for the St. Joseph City Commissioner primary.

Voting took place at three different locations around St. Joseph.

Nine people are running for three open commissioner seats.

The city charter says the number of candidates is capped at double the amount of seats up for election, so this will determine the six candidates to appear on the November ballot.

The city clerk says they are seeing more absentee ballots this year than any other year.

" It’s carried on, yep. We issued about 400 more than last time,” says St. Joseph City Clerk Denise Westfall.

Westfall says 1,000 absentee ballots were returned when she spoke to us around 11 Tuesday morning.

