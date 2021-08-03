SLOW Return of the Heat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO THE HEAT... We still have a couple more pretty nice and comfortable days, though, as the return of heat and humidity will be gradual. By the weekend, especially Sunday, it will be feeling hot and humid again, and it looks like that will last through at least the middle of next week. No big chances for a thunderstorm through next Wednesday, but at least some for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon starting on Friday...

Tonight: Mostly clear and still comfortable. Low: 57, Wind: Calm

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer. High: 81, Wind: E 3-6

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm...but still not too humid. High: 83

