Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA defeat France to advance to quarterfinals

TOKYO (WNDU) - The USA women’s basketball team has now won 52 games in a row at the Olympics, and a couple of Domers played a role in their latest victory.

In USA’s 93-82 win over France...former Irish star Jewell Loyd scored two points while dishing out eight assists and recording two steals for the Americans. Washington high school grad Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed one bucket for a total of three points in the win.

The Irish stars are playing their role in USA’s dominance on the hardwood.

Wednesday is also Skylar Diggins-Smith’s 31st birthday. Not too bad to score a basket in the Olympics on the big day.

Team USA women’s basketball will play Australia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 12:40 AM.

You can watch it on NBCOlympics.com.

