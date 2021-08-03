Advertisement

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA defeat France to advance to quarterfinals

France's Marine Johannes (23), left, drives to the basket past United States' Skylar Diggins...
France's Marine Johannes (23), left, drives to the basket past United States' Skylar Diggins (5) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - The USA women’s basketball team has now won 52 games in a row at the Olympics, and a couple of Domers played a role in their latest victory.

In USA’s 93-82 win over France...former Irish star Jewell Loyd scored two points while dishing out eight assists and recording two steals for the Americans. Washington high school grad Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed one bucket for a total of three points in the win.

The Irish stars are playing their role in USA’s dominance on the hardwood.

Wednesday is also Skylar Diggins-Smith’s 31st birthday. Not too bad to score a basket in the Olympics on the big day.

Team USA women’s basketball will play Australia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 12:40 AM.

You can watch it on NBCOlympics.com.

