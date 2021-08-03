SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Less than a week after requiring masks for just elementary students, the school board votes to make masks mandatory for everyone in South Bend Schools this upcoming school year, regardless of vaccination status.

“I don’t personally love it, but that’s what we are going to have to do,” said School Board President John Anella.

Several parents, however, spoke in opposition.

“Children are not at risk and we’ve known this the whole time, ever since the beginning of the pandemic. Early on we heard who was dying and it was overwhelming older people, many with pre-existing conditions. Young people are not a risk group. This is a gift and it’s wonderful. We do not need to be heavy-handed with children and ruin their lives with unnecessary restrictions,” said Amy Drake.

“Parents are fed up with local elected officials and political organizations like the CDC, which keeps flip flopping, telling us how to best take care of our children,” said another parent.

“I’m trying to explain to my young child why she can’t sit with her friends at lunch or see her teacher smile or laugh and she didn’t understand why,” shared another mother.

“There’s no data that can justify taking away a parent’s right to make health decisions for their children,” said another parent.

“We know that masks inhibit proper communication and proper learning,” Drake said.

“It’s an emotional issue. As you know, in this country, things go almost 50/50. At the end of the day it may be 51/49. It’s good to hear people speak; have their voices heard in a public forum,” Anella said.

So far, South Bend is the only corporation requiring all students to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.