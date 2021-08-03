Advertisement

Rochester students head back to the classroom

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Rochester Community School Corporation students are back in the classroom.

The district runs on a balanced calendar, so they start the fall semester earlier.

Right now, masks are only mandated on school buses and food service employees are also required to wear them.

But they are strongly recommended for everyone else.

“We’re trying to use common sense and information that we have learned throughout the pandemic,” said Superintendent Jana Vance. “So, teachers are distancing students within the classroom as best we can, using common sense when we do group work, those types of things. But really trying to establish a level of normalcy.”

Vance says she’s excited to have students back again and is looking forward to a great school year.

