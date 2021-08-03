Rape, strangulation, battery charges filed against Winona Lake man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man is facing three felony charges after allegedly raping and strangling his victim.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, 20-year-old Johnnie Jackson II is charged with rape, a Level 3 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and battery with moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.

Warsaw police responded to an alleged rape on July 30. When they arrived, the victim was waiting. The victim – whose gender was not identified in court documents – stated that earlier in the day, they met up with Jackson during the victim’s lunch break. The victim stated Jackson expressed a romantic interest in them, but the victim told Jackson they were in a relationship with someone else.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim stated during their meeting, Jackson forced the victim to have sex. The victim also stated Jackson threw the victim to the ground and hit the victim’s head several times and strangled the victim with an item of clothing. The victim stated they told Jackson “no” and to stop. Police noted several abrasions and injuries on the victim in the affidavit.

Jackson also called dispatch and said he needed to speak to law enforcement. According to court records, Jackson said he was attacked by two people who struck him in the head, causing him to black out. He was medically cleared at the hospital, and, according to court documents, medical personnel said he didn’t have any sign of being struck on the head.

Jackson agreed to speak with police and allegedly admitted to forcibly having sex with the victim against the victim’s will. He said he heard the victim say no, but he lost control and something in his head told him to do it, according to court records.

Jackson was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on July 31. His bond is set for $21,000.

