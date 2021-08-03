Advertisement

Nuguse drops out of Olympics

Nuguse did not compete due to a recent quad strain.
Irish track star Yared Nuguse trains at Notre Dame ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Notre Dame track star and first-time Olympian Yared Nuguse has pulled out of the Olympics.

He was scheduled to run in the 1500M race on Monday night.

Nuguse set the NCAA record in the 1500M earlier this past track season.

He told 16 News Now before the Olympics he would love to compete in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

