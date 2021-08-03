‘Nobody’s Home’ Music Festival happening Sept. 4th in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR- Mich. (WNDU) -A new music festival is scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Benton Harbor.

The Nobody’s Home Music Festival is celebrating the opening of Benton Harbor native Wilson Chandler’s dispensary.

This is the event flyer from his Instagram page, he posted last night.

The event is slated for September 4th at the Dwight P Mitchell City Center Park and will feature big acts like Rick Ross and Jay Electronica in addition to Chicago rapper G Herbo and Gary rapper Freddie Gibbs.

“There’s also merchandise and several other things people can buy, not just cannabis. We’re not just a cannabis brand, we’re a lifestyle brand,” said Nobody’s Home CMO Shareeff Williams.

It’s a free event but you must get tickets online beforehand.

You can find out more about getting tickets here.

