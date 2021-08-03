Advertisement

Mike Brey’s Coaches vs. Cancer charity raises $350,000 in 2021

Brey could not be more proud to be a part of the Coaches vs. Cancer charity.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was a big day at the Blackthorn Golf Club for Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey.

Brey is once again leading the fight against Cancer. This year marks the 21st year Brey has teamed up with Coaches vs.Cancer.

But this year, the foundation hit an all-time high for money raised. Brey and the Michiana community helped raise $350,000 in the fight against cancer, which surpasses the previous record, which was $280,000.

“When they threw this number out last night at Four Winds Field, I almost fell off my chair,” Brey said. “It’s just staggering and it kinda tells you how this community over 21 years of this charity have embraced it. This is like a family reunion every year. There is a core group that comes back. We mix in some new ones. To raise $350,000 is really powerful.”

In the 21 year history of the event.. Brey has raised over 4 million dollars, and over 70 percent of the funds raised will stay here in Michiana to help fight cancer.

