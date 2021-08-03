Advertisement

Michigan City Police investigating three suspected overdose deaths

(WAVE 3 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a Michigan City apartment.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 6th Street on a welfare check on July 28. There, officers found 50-year-old Debra Anderson, 59-year-old Mary Wilson, and 68-year-old Donnie Dennis dead.

The initial investigation has ruled out foul play. However, drug-related overdose and other possible natural causes have not been ruled out.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Dan Kesling at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1064, or email at dkesling@lcso.in.gov.

