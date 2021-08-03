Jimtown football hopes to continue playing to G.O.L.D. standard in 2021

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football practice started this week in the Hoosier State, and the Jimtown Jimmies are looking to build off of their 7-4 2020 campaign.

Second year head coach Cory Stoner wants his team to live by the G.O.L.D. standard. He wants them to show grit, optimism, leadership and discipline.

“We just have good chemistry as brothers,” Jimtown running back Johntu Reed Jr. said. “We fight hard to the last minute of the fourth quarter, end of the game.”

The players are bought in to the G.O.L.D. standard, and they believe it makes them a tough match up for any team on Friday nights.

“Hard nosed, physical, never going to quit,” Stoner said. “Never going to give in. Never going to back down. You know exactly what you are going to get. We are going to come right at you and we are going to try and play as physical as we can up front. We are going to try to play physical on defense and be aggressive.”

Jimtown will kick off its season on the road at NorthWood in 17 days.

The season opener is on August 20.

