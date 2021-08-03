Advertisement

Foot injury to keep Colts lose All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson out 5-12 weeks

Nelson joins a growing injury list that also includes two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting center Ryan Kelly.
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson warms up during practice at the NFL team's football...
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson warms up during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is expected to miss five to 12 weeks after having surgery on his injured foot. Coach Frank Reich says it’s the same injury that will sideline new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Nelson has never missed a game in his three-year career. The Colts season-opener is about 5 1/2 weeks away - Sept. 12 against Seattle. Nelson joins a growing injury list that also includes two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting center Ryan Kelly.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

The Elkhart High School football team practices on August 3, 2021.
Elkhart football challenged to replace 19 starters in 2021
Kayla Miracle at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle falls in Round of 16 in Olympics
Irish track star Yared Nuguse trains at Notre Dame ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
Nuguse drops out of Olympics
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball brings the ball up...
AP source: Pelicans sending Ball to Bulls in sign-and-trade