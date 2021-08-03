Foot injury to keep Colts lose All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson out 5-12 weeks

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is expected to miss five to 12 weeks after having surgery on his injured foot. Coach Frank Reich says it’s the same injury that will sideline new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Nelson has never missed a game in his three-year career. The Colts season-opener is about 5 1/2 weeks away - Sept. 12 against Seattle. Nelson joins a growing injury list that also includes two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting center Ryan Kelly.

